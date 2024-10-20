Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,703 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 282.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Stock Up 1.2 %
SWI stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 188.86 and a beta of 0.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
