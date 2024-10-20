Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 210,112 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,701,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 77.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 170.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,202.39. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

