Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,900 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

