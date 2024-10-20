Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,070 Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

PXI stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.