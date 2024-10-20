Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,102 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.8 %

KRC stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.