Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 905,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 261,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 128,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,708,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

FLGB stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $761.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

