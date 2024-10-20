Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 234,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $71.47.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

