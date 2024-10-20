Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.28% of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MOTE opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.
VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Profile
