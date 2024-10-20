Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.28% of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOTE opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (MOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks perceived to have high fair value, sustainable competitive advantage, positive momentum, and excellent ESG ratings. MOTE was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

