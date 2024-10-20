Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,336 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of National Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 135,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Bankshares

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NKSH opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

