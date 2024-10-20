Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000.
Shares of PML opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.52.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
