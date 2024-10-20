Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PML opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.