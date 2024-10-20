Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,099.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.