Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 32.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.