Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,222,000.
Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $60.64.
Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Profile
The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.