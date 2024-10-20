Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 544,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 117.4% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 35.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 113,585 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 28.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 208,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

ISD opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $14.16.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 9.09%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

