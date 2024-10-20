Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,413 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 265.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.01.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.