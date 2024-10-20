Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,760 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

SMFG opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

