Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,322 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $646.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

