Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,758 First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Separately, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.80.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.
