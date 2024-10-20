Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,077,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $242.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $67.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

