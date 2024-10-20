Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Position Boosted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,807,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,127,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,233,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

