Scotiabank Increases Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Price Target to $23.00

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $300,903.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,357.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $300,903.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,357.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $72,722.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 121,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,150.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $119,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 27.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Further Reading

