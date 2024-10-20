Scott Belsky Sells 1,530 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 25th, Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $494.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.