Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $222,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,378.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.97.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 296.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.21. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

