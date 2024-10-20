Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

