Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $259.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.