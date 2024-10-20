Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $86.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Sempra by 13.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 117,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Sempra by 4.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,891,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,662,000 after buying an additional 133,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 249.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 111,314 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $86.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

