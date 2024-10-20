SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,948 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 118.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Green Dot by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Green Dot stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $624.15 million, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at $74,882,820.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at $74,882,820.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,091,483.55. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

