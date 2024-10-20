SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,508 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 142.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 68.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $136.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,216,581.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,250 shares of company stock worth $4,825,873 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

