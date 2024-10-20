SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 16,880 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 49.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,478.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $17.80 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 100.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

