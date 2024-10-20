SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 86.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in PetIQ by 107.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $924.50 million, a P/E ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. PetIQ had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair cut PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

