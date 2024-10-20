SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,409,000 after acquiring an additional 943,593 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,926,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,573,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,287,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.41 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESRT

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.