SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 25,397 Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $130,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LADR. StockNews.com lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,153.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,133,250 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 76.87, a current ratio of 76.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. Ladder Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.