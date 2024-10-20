SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,172. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.