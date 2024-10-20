SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $68,693,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,583,000 after acquiring an additional 406,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 690,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,687,000 after acquiring an additional 350,478 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $24,601,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $8,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE GMS opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.