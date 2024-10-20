SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Calavo Growers by 40.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 318.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Calavo Growers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth $276,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $508.19 million, a P/E ratio of -317.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently -888.89%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

