SG Americas Securities LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 423,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 193,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.75.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
