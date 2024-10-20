SG Americas Securities LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 423,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 193,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.75.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

