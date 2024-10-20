SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 116.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DX. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $913,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $735,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 267.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Dynex Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.