SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $311,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.68 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.43%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.