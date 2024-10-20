SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Saia by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,559,000 after acquiring an additional 149,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 347.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $27,733,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Saia by 15.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA opened at $436.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.00.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

