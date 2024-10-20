SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 293.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 167,453 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $1,799,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 144,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

