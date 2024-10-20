SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 232.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Clear Secure by 425.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 193,889 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after acquiring an additional 211,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 70,597 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $7,049,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,173,935 shares of company stock valued at $36,826,532. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clear Secure Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

View Our Latest Report on YOU

About Clear Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.