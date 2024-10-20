SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHT opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 249.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

