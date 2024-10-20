SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.65 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

