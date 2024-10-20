SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

KOS stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

