SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,665 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 87.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $190.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $2.9084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

