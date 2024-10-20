SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,280 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,945,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $11,501,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,749,000 after buying an additional 63,853 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BCO stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

