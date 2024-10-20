SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $300,363.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,642.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 41,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $901,624.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,986. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $300,363.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,642.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,918. Company insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 2.9 %

LQDT opened at $22.14 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $674.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

About Liquidity Services

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

