Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 156.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 167,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHG stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

