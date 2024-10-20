Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 22,801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,186,000 after acquiring an additional 416,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,676,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 131,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 526,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

