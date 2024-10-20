Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 175,569 Shares

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,569 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,815,857.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 110,276,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,892,349.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 342,133 shares of Sirius XM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,234,169.67.

On Friday, October 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,259,259 shares of Sirius XM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 869,800 shares of Sirius XM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $20,483,790.00.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $27.61 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.21%.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

